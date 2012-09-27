BRIEF-Cincinnati Bell says appoints Leigh Fox as CEO
* Cincinnati Bell Inc - appointment of Leigh R. Fox as president and chief executive officer
BRUSSELS, Sept 27 KPN's Belgian unit has signed a five-year agreement with Belgacom to use the former state monopoly's fixed network to offer broadband services in Belgium, the companies said on Thursday.
The companies did not disclose financial details. (Reporting By Robert-Jan Bartunek; Editing by Ben Deighton)
* Cincinnati Bell Inc - appointment of Leigh R. Fox as president and chief executive officer
* Covisint corporation announces fourth quarter and full-year fiscal 2017 financial results