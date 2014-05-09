* Q1 core profit 412 mln euros vs market consensus 417 mln
* Repeats outlook of revenue down 1-2 pct, core profit down
3-4 pct
(Adds details on operational performance, shares)
BRUSSELS May 9 Belgian telecoms operator
Belgacom reported a sharper than expected fall in
first-quarter core profit as revenues from its international
carrier business disappointed and mobile income continued to
decline.
The international carrier business, which gives wholesale
access to telecom operators for routing international calls,
showed a 15 percent fall in revenues as it lost business in Asia
and regulatory caps on charges for routing calls in the EU hit.
The group repeated its 2014 guidance for a 1 to 2 percent
fall in revenues, excluding the carrier business, with core
profit declining between 3 and 4 percent
At 0820 GMT, Belgacom's traded 1 percent lower, making them
the weakest performer on the Bel20 Index of leading
Belgian shares which was broadly unchanged.
For the group as a whole, core profit fell to 412 million
euros ($571.15 million), slightly below the 417 million expected
in a Reuters poll of nine analysts.
The group also saw a drop in revenues for its consumer
business, where a strong showing by its digital TV and broadband
internet products did not make up for a fall in mobile phone
revenue.
The Belgian mobile phone market is fiercely competitive due
to a new law limiting customer contracts to six months, and
revenues being capped by EU rules on roaming and routing
charges.
Belgacom added 58,000 post-paid customers but lost 68,000
prepaid customers, performing better than some competitors.
Mobistar, Belgium's second largest mobile phone provider
majority owned by France's Orange, lost 79,000
customers, 41,600 in post paid and 37.400 in prepaid, in the
first quarter.
($1 = 0.7214 Euros)
(Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek; editing by Philip
Blenkinsop)