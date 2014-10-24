BRUSSELS Oct 24 Belgian telecoms group Belgacom
on Friday raised its 2014 profit forecast after a
surprise increase in the third quarter due to improved mobile
income and lower costs.
The group repeated its 2014 outlook for revenues to fall
between 1 and 2 percent but said its core profit (EBITDA) would
be slightly higher than last year. It had previously guided for
a decline of between 1 and 2 percent.
The Belgian mobile phone market appears to be stabilising
two years after a new law came into force which limited the
maximum duration of customer contracts to six months, which
sparked increased competition.
The country's second largest operator, Mobistar,
on Monday unveiled an increase in customer numbers for the first
time since 2012.
For Belgacom, core profit, before one off items, rose 1.5
percent in the third quarter to 431 million euros ($545.4
million), above the 410 million expected in a Reuters poll of
nine analysts.
The former state monopoly also said it would pay
shareholders an interim dividend of 0.50 euros per share and
aimed to pay a total dividend 1.50 euros over the next three
years. The figure was 2.18 euros for 2013.
(1 US dollar = 0.7903 euro)
(Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek; editing by Philip
Blenkinsop)