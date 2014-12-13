* Hacking went undetected for two years-report
* British spy agency said to target three engineers
* Malicious software used was highly sophisticated
BRUSSELS, Dec 13 Hacking of computers at Belgian
telecoms firm Belgacom, alleged to have been carried out by a
British spy agency, was more far-reaching than previously
thought and went undetected for more than two years, according
to reports published on Saturday.
News of the intrusion into Belgacom's networks
first broke late last year when Belgium asked Britain, its NATO
and European Union partner, to respond to allegations that its
intelligence service was responsible.
Belgian newspaper De Standaard, Dutch paper NRC Handelsblad
and The Intercept, a website that regularly reports on documents
leaked by former U.S. security contractor Edward Snowden,
published detailed accounts on Saturday of how the scheme is
alleged to have worked.
"In its digital attack on Belgacom, the British secret
service was able to intercept more communications than was
previously realised," De Standaard said.
It said British surveillance agency GCHQ got into the
network in 2011 by hacking three employees and was then able to
"poke around undisturbed" in the network of Belgacom and
subsidiary BICS for two-and-a-half years.
"The security service was thus able to intercept
communications from Belgacom's individual clients, from NATO and
the EU, as well as from clients of hundreds of international
telecoms providers. It is an unprecedented violation of the
privacy of anybody who used a mobile telephone," it said.
The Intercept, financed by eBay founder Pierre Omidyar, said
its reporting was based on documents from Snowden, who is
currently living in Russia, and interviews with sources familiar
with the investigation at Belgacom.
It said the malicious software found on Belgacom's systems
was one of the most advanced spy tools ever identified by
security researchers, who called it "Regin".
Belgacom, Belgium's dominant telecoms provider, was seen as
a top target by the British spy agency because it plays an
important role in Europe and has partnerships with hundreds of
telecommunications companies across the world, it said.
Citing a GCHQ document from 2011, the website said the
British spy agency hacked into the computers of three Belgacom
engineers, gaining access to the firm's networks for
surveillance purposes. Later, GCHQ obtained data being sent
between Belgacom and other operators, it said.
The hack was not detected until 2013, when Belgacom said it
had improved security and removed an unknown virus from its
systems and that there was no indication of any impact on
customers. It did not respond to requests for comment on
Saturday.
GCHQ has previously declined comment on the allegations.
