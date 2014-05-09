May 9 Belgacom Sa

* Financial performance in line with company expectations, full-year guidance reiterated

* First quarter of 2014 revenue of eur 1,480 million, i.e. -6.6 pct year-on-year.

* + 124,000 mobile postpaid cards, of which 66,000 free data cards and m2m; total of 3,859,000, including voice and data mobile cards sold through cbu, ebu, tango, mvno and sde&w segments

* Belgacom reported for the first quarter 2014 a group ebitda, before non-recurring items, of eur 412 million, 6.6 pct lower than for the same period of 2013.

+ 30,000 belgacom tv subscriptions, increasing the total tv customer base to 1,495,000