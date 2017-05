BRUSSELS, March 23 European Migration Commissioner Dimitris Avramopoulos said on Wednesday he expected an emergency meeting of EU interior ministers to discuss the security situation in "the next few days".

Speaking at a regular press briefing, he said that immediately after Tuesday's bomb attacks on Brussels airport and a rush-hour metro train he has spoken to the Belgian interior minister.

There is a need for better information sharing between European nations, he said. (Reporting by Barbara Lewis)