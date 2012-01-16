(Adds background)

BRUSSELS Jan 16 Belgium plans to issue a new 10-year benchmark bond via a syndicate of banks in the "near future" subject to market conditions, Finance Minister Steven Vanackere said in a statement on Monday.

It has mandated Barclays Capital, BNP Paribas Fortis, Morgan Stanley and Societe Generale CIB as joint bookrunners for the OLO 65 bond.

The country, which escaped a Standard and Poor's downgrade of nine euro zone nations last week, typically launches a new 10-year issue in January.

In the past five years it raised 4 billion euros to 5 billion euros with new 10-year bonds, except for last year when it raised only 3 billion euros.

At the time of last year's auction, highly-indebted Belgium was grappling with a political crisis that led to it going a year-and-a-half without a government -- a modern-day record.

However, Belgium's political impasse was broken at the end of last year and the European Commission said last week that it had taken effective measures to bring its deficit under the EU limit of 3 percent of gross domestic product in 2012.

Investors accepted long-term Belgian debt last week at lower yields on the March 2028 20-year benchmark, and the March 2035 bond.

