LONDON, Feb 15 (IFR) - Belgium is poised to establish a new legal framework for covered bonds, which will allow the country's banks to use one of the most efficient form of public funding for the first time.

The National Bank of Belgium, in consultation with the banking sector, has been working on a draft legislative framework.

The new legislation is expected to be particularly useful for Dexia Banque Belgium, the 100% state-owned bank which will be looking to build up its term funding structure this year. The entity was spun out of Dexia SA at the end of 2011 after the bank had to be rescued by the French, Belgian and Luxembourg governments.

KBC is another bank for which the new legislation could prove useful.

Up until now, Belgium's banks have been relatively inactive in the public markets, issuing occasional senior unsecured and RMBS transactions, but mainly relying on retail deposits for funding.

"This will be a fantastic funding tool for all of the Belgian banks. It should give them access to a far larger pool of investors at levels that are far cheaper than the unsecured or RMBS alternatives," said Richard Kemmish, head of covered bond origination at Credit Suisse.

Sylvia Kierszenbaum, Belgium-based partner at Allen & Overy, shared this view, saying: "The timing is now right for Belgium's banks to take advantage of this cost-efficient form of funding," she said. "As the only Western European country without a dedicated legislative framework the country's banks have been at a competitive disadvantage."

Belgian banks have been at a distinct cost disadvantage to other European credit institutions as they cannot offer investors UCITs and CRD-compliant bonds. One DCM banker said, in the past, issuers have been expected to add as much as 10bp on to the price of a bond if it is not backed by a legal framework.

The new legislation is being modeled on Germany's existing framework that will see issuers segregate assets from their balance sheets to be used to back covered bonds.

Under the Basel III requirements, covered bonds have been deemed the only bank asset that is eligible for liquidity buffers, which is an essential safety net for investors that are concerned about future economic shocks.

Bankers and lawyers alike believe the new legislation will bring Belgium up to date with the rest of Western Europe, which has come to rely on covered bonds as a source of funding during some of the most volatile periods the market has witnessed.

Two pre-draft bills are currently with the Belgian Minister of Finance. The further parliamentary process is expected to be initiated soon in order to allow the Belgian parliament to consider the draft regulatory framework.

AXA Bank is the only Belgian financial entity to have come close to issuing a traditional covered bond. The issuer sold a 10-year EUR750m RMBS-backed covered bond in October 2010.

In what is now considered something of a backdoor structure, the Belgian bank issued its first covered bond in France under the Obligations Foncieres programme because Belgium had failed to enact covered bond legislation in time for the sale.

At the time, one of the leads explained that AXA needed to transfer mortgages from Belgium to France, and the easiest way to do that was through securitisation. (Reporting by Aimee Donnellan, Editing by Philip Wright and Helene Durand)