LONDON, Feb 15 (IFR) - Belgium is poised to establish
a new legal framework for covered bonds, which will allow the
country's banks to use one of the most efficient form of public
funding for the first time.
The National Bank of Belgium, in consultation with the
banking sector, has been working on a draft legislative
framework.
The new legislation is expected to be particularly useful
for Dexia Banque Belgium, the 100% state-owned bank
which will be looking to build up its term funding structure
this year. The entity was spun out of Dexia SA at the end of
2011 after the bank had to be rescued by the French, Belgian and
Luxembourg governments.
KBC is another bank for which the new legislation could
prove useful.
Up until now, Belgium's banks have been relatively inactive
in the public markets, issuing occasional senior unsecured and
RMBS transactions, but mainly relying on retail deposits for
funding.
"This will be a fantastic funding tool for all of the
Belgian banks. It should give them access to a far larger pool
of investors at levels that are far cheaper than the unsecured
or RMBS alternatives," said Richard Kemmish, head of covered
bond origination at Credit Suisse.
Sylvia Kierszenbaum, Belgium-based partner at Allen & Overy,
shared this view, saying: "The timing is now right for Belgium's
banks to take advantage of this cost-efficient form of funding,"
she said. "As the only Western European country without
a dedicated legislative framework the country's banks have been
at a competitive disadvantage."
Belgian banks have been at a distinct cost disadvantage to
other European credit institutions as they cannot offer
investors UCITs and CRD-compliant bonds. One DCM banker said, in
the past, issuers have been expected to add as much as 10bp on
to the price of a bond if it is not backed by a legal framework.
The new legislation is being modeled on Germany's existing
framework that will see issuers segregate assets from their
balance sheets to be used to back covered bonds.
Under the Basel III requirements, covered bonds have been
deemed the only bank asset that is eligible for liquidity
buffers, which is an essential safety net for investors that are
concerned about future economic shocks.
Bankers and lawyers alike believe the new legislation will
bring Belgium up to date with the rest of Western Europe, which
has come to rely on covered bonds as a source of funding during
some of the most volatile periods the market has witnessed.
Two pre-draft bills are currently with the Belgian Minister
of Finance. The further parliamentary process is expected to be
initiated soon in order to allow the Belgian parliament to
consider the draft regulatory framework.
AXA Bank is the only Belgian financial entity to have come
close to issuing a traditional covered bond. The issuer sold a
10-year EUR750m RMBS-backed covered bond in October 2010.
In what is now considered something of a backdoor structure,
the Belgian bank issued its first covered bond in France under
the Obligations Foncieres programme because Belgium had failed
to enact covered bond legislation in time for the sale.
At the time, one of the leads explained that AXA needed to
transfer mortgages from Belgium to France, and the easiest way
to do that was through securitisation.
