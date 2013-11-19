(Updates with suspension of strike)

BRUSSELS Nov 19 Pilots at Brussels Airlines suspended a strike on Tuesday after a second day of flight disruption brought concessions from the Belgian carrier.

The pilots have contested the airline's decision to enforce retirement at the age of 58, along with issues such as the distribution of annual leave and pension contributions.

The airline, in which Germany's Lufthansa owns a 45 percent stake, cancelled 40 return flights on Tuesday mainly to and from European destinations, though services to New York and Nairobi were also affected.

On Monday, 49 return flights were cancelled.

"There is an initial agreement," an airline spokesman said. "It will take some hours to get back to normal. We expect some consequences until tomorrow morning."

Talks lasting into the early hours of Tuesday failed to break the deadlock but management decided later to waive the requirement to retire at 58.

Unions have suspended their action until the end of next week, pending a deal.

More than 6,000 passengers of the Brussels Airport-based carrier were affected on Monday. Most were found seats with other airlines, but several hundred had to be put up in hotels overnight, some as far away as Antwerp because there were not enough hotel rooms in Brussels.

It was the first strike at the airline, initially called SN Brussels Airlines, which was founded in 2002 after the collapse of Belgian carrier Sabena. (Reporting By Philip Blenkinsop; Editing by Robert-Jan Bartunek and Tom Pfeiffer)