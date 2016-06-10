BRUSSELS, June 10 A power cut halted check-in at Brussels Airport early on Friday, a spokeswoman said, although flights continued to arrive and depart for the time being.

Power went off around 6 a.m. (0400 GMT) in a departure area that was fully restored to operation last week following a twin Islamic State suicide bombing on March 22 that killed 16 people.

The cause of the power failure was not immediately clear. Further delays to check-ins could disrupt departures later in the morning, the spokeswoman said. (Reporting by Alastair Macdonald; Editing by Paul Tait)