BRUSSELS, June 10 A power cut halted check-in at
Brussels Airport early on Friday, a spokeswoman said, although
flights continued to arrive and depart for the time being.
Power went off around 6 a.m. (0400 GMT) in a departure area
that was fully restored to operation last week following a twin
Islamic State suicide bombing on March 22 that killed 16 people.
The cause of the power failure was not immediately clear.
Further delays to check-ins could disrupt departures later in
the morning, the spokeswoman said.
