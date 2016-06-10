(Updates with operations resuming)
BRUSSELS, June 10 A 90-minute power cut
disrupted flights at Brussels Airport early on Friday, with
passengers unable to check in and board planes.
Power went off around 6 a.m. (0400 GMT) in a departure area
that was fully restored to operation last week following a twin
Islamic State suicide bombing on March 22 that killed 16 people.
A further 16 were killed by a bomb on the Brussels metro.
Although power was restored after about 90 minutes, some
flights were delayed as passengers were still in long queues
waiting to check in, a spokeswoman said.
The airport said it would take a few hours before normal
operations resumed, with late departures but so far no
cancellations.
Brussels airport was also forced to delay a planned news
conference to present its 2015 results.
(Reporting by Alastair Macdonald and Robert-Jan Bartunek;
editing by Philip Blenkinsop and Gareth Jones)