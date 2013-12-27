BRUSSELS Dec 27 Police evacuated the main train
station in Belgium's port city of Antwerp on Friday and cleared
surrounding streets after a bomb threat, the force said.
An anonymous caller phoned police in the neighbouring
Netherlands to say a bomb would go off in Antwerp Central
Station, then hung up, a spokeswoman for the city's police force
told Reuters.
The shut-down was causing severe delays on the high-speed
rail link between Paris and Amsterdam, operator Thalys said on
its website.
(Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek; Editing by Andrew Heavens)