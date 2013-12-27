(Updates with end to evacuation)
BRUSSELS Dec 27 Police reopened the main
railway station in Belgium's port city of Antwerp on Friday
after the building and surrounding streets were cleared due to a
bomb threat, the force said.
The shutdown caused severe delays on the high-speed rail
link between Paris and Amsterdam, operator Thalys said on its
website. It also affected local train services.
An anonymous caller phoned police in the neighbouring
Netherlands to say a bomb would go off in Antwerp Central
Station, then hung up, a spokeswoman for the city's police force
told Reuters.
A sweep of the premises with sniffer dogs revealed no
suspicious packages or people. Police were investigating who
made the phone call.
