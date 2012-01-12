BRUSSELS Jan 12 Belgium's members of parliament have accepted a 5 percent pay cut this year to show their willingness to contribute to the heavily indebted nation's austerity drive.

"Everyone needs to make an effort," said a spokeswoman for Belgium's parliament. "They are showing that it also concerns them and they are participating."

Based on the current average annual salary of 82,700 euros ($104,917), this could mean members of Belgium's upper and lower houses giving up a net of around 170 euros per month.

Belgium's Prime Minister Elio Di Rupo has already said that he and other ministers would reduce their salaries by 5 percent as part of cost-cutting measures.

Belgium is seeking almost 13 billion euros in savings to bring its budget deficit below the EU limit of 3 percent this year, from an estimated 4.2 percent in 2011. ($1 = 0.788 Euros) (Reporting by Ben Deighton; Editing by Sonya Hepinstall)