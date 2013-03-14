* 2012 net profit 415 mln euros vs 2011 loss of 1.37 bln euros

BRUSSELS, March 14 Belgian state-owned bank Belfius swung to a profit in 2012 as its split from stricken Franco-Belgian lender Dexia drew back customers, following a loss a year earlier.

The bank, the Belgian banking arm of Dexia until its nationalisation in late 2011, said on Thursday net profit totalled 415 million euros ($537.4 million).

Belfius made a 1.37 billion euro loss in 2011, largely due to its Greek sovereign bond holding, which it has since disposed of completely. Its total exposure to euro zone periphery debt dropped by 25 percent last year.

It still held 4.86 billion euros of Italian government debt at the end of 2012. Its Portuguese, Spanish and Irish holdings totalled 97 million euros.

Belfius was sold to the Belgian state for 4 billion euros ($5.35 billion) in October, when Dexia was bailed out for a second time in three years by France, Belgium and Luxembourg.

The state-owned bank said savings deposits rose by 10 percent during 2012 and it granted 10 billion euros of loans to Belgian businesses.

At the same time it sharply cut its loans to Dexia from 44 billion euros at the end of 2011 to 22 billion euros at the end of 2012 and 15.5 billion euros at the end of February 2013, reducing its risk profile and improving its solvency position.

Belfius's core tier 1 ratio rose to 13.3 percent at the end of 2012 from 11.8 percent a year earlier, although the bank acknowledged it still had a lot of work to do to meet tougher Basel III capital adequacy requirements. ($1 = 0.7722 euros) (Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek and Philip Blenkinsop)