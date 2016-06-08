BRUSSELS, June 8 Belgium's central bank (NBB) on Wednesday said it had blocked the accounts of Optima Bank to oversee the winding down of its operations.

Optima Bank, which in 2014 said it would exit its traditional banking business, still held some 90 million euros ($102.5 million) of deposits.

The central bank said the Belgian state guaranteed deposits of up to 100,000 euros.

"The NBB has asked the ECB to withdraw the banking licence," Belgium's central bank said in a statement. ($1 = 0.8779 euros) (Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek; editing by Philip Blenkinsop and David Evans)