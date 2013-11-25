BRUSSELS Nov 25 Belgium's finance minister proposed on Monday banning banks that receive state support from paying bonuses and limiting the amount that any bank can use for trading.

Koen Geens presented his proposals to a meeting of senior cabinet members on Monday, although they were expected to hold more meetings before taking a decision.

The move would follow a trend in Europe to clamp down on bankers' bonuses and curb excessive risk-taking seen as a contributing factor in the financial crisis.

The European Union, under new bonus rules due to come into effect in January, is set to cap bankers' bonuses at double base salary while some individual banks are trying to adjust pay to counter the new rules and retain some flexibility.

All major Belgian banks received state support at the height of the financial crisis in 2008/2009. The state took stakes in the retail business of financial group Fortis and completely acquired that of Franco-Belgian Dexia, to safeguard the vast deposits they were holding.

"Banks with state support will have a ban on bonuses, though there may be a departure from this in very exceptional cases," a finance ministry spokeswoman said.

The spokeswoman added that the government was also looking at ways to limit the amount that banks could trade on their own accounts.

Belgian financial daily De Tijd reported on Monday that so-called prop trading would be limited to 2.5 percent of the banks' capital. The government said it was too early to confirm this figure.

Financial group KBC received 7 billion euros ($9.47 billion) in state support from Belgium and its regions, of which it has already paid back 4.67 billion euros.

Dexia has received repeated bailouts, with Belgium initially paying 2 billion euros of a 6.4 billion euro rescue in 2008 and another 4 billion euros to nationalise Dexia Bank Belgium three years later.

The country is also liable for guarantees on 51.4 percent of Dexia's borrowings of up to 85 billion euros.

Belgium this month sold its remaining stake in BNP Paribas Fortis, the former Belgian consumer arm of Fortis, to BNP Paribas for 3.25 billion euros. ($1 = 0.7394 euros) (Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek; Editing by Philip Blenkinsop and Susan Fenton)