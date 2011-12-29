BRUSSELS Dec 29 Belgium's economy
minister has asked the country's competition authorities to
investigate the announced price hikes of beer producers
Anheuser-Busch InBev and Heineken's Alken
Maes.
The request comes days after both companies said they would
increase their wholesale prices for canned and bottled beers in
Belgium, citing increasing costs for energy, staff and raw
materials.
AB InBev said it would increase its prices from March 1,
2012 by 5.9 percent, while Alken Maes said it would up its
prices by about 6 percent from March 12.
"We will ask the competition authorities to investigate
whether this is a case of unfair competition or price fixing," a
spokeswoman for economy minister Johan Vande Lanotte said on
Thursday.
AB InBev said it had not consulted its competitors about the
price increases.
"Information about our price and cost structure is sensitive
and is never shared or discussed with competitors, in line with
laws regulating commercial practices and competition," AB Inbev
Belgium said in an emailed statement.
Belgium's competition authorities were not available for
comment.
(Reporting By Robert-Jan Bartunek)