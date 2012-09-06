BRUSSELS, Sept 6 State-owned Belgian retail bank
Belfius, a former unit of bailed-out Dexia, said
savings deposits increased by 7 percent in the first half of
2012, as customer trust returned after the group was taken over
from its previous owners.
The group, bought by the Belgian state for 4 billion euros
in October last year when Dexia was bailed out for a second
time, said it now had 31.2 billion euros ($39 billion) in
savings deposits.
"We see the trust of our clients come back a bit more every
day," Chief Executive Jos Clijsters told a news conference in
Brussels.
Overall, the group made a net profit of 252 million euros in
the first half of 2012, affected by a string of one-off items
related to further cutting its exposure to sovereign debt in the
euro zone periphery and the Dexia group.
Its exposure to Greek sovereign debt fell to zero at the end
of June, having reported holdings of 80 million euros at the end
of the first quarter.
Losses from such debt was one of the main factors that
pushed the bank to a loss of 1.37 billion euros in 2011.
Clijsters said the group would continue to lower its risk
profile.
"Every risk we can remove in 2012 will be removed," he said.
"We are more and more becoming a bank like any other, and that's
a good thing."
The group's core tier one ratio under Basel II capital rules
was 12 percent at the end of June 2012 and Clijsters said the
bank would not need fresh capital to meet new capital
requirements in the future.
"We will always manage to more than fulfil Basel III
conditions," Clijsters said.
($1 = 0.7935 euros)
