BRUSSELS Aug 30 Belgium could reduce its stake
in telecoms operator Belgacom to just over 50 percent
from the 53.51 percent it currently owns, Belgian business daily
De Tijd writes on Friday citing government sources.
The sale of this small stake would yield about 215 million
euros ($284.33 million) for the country, the newspaper says,
funds it can use to reduce its sovereign debt, which is close to
100 percent of its annual economic output.
Reducing the stake to 50 percent plus one share is less
ambitious than a proposal by Foreign Minister Didier Reynders,
who said on Thursday that the state should give up its majority
ownership in the company.
($1 = 0.7562 euros)
(Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek; Editing by Ben Deighton)