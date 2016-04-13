BRUSSELS, April 13 Air traffic into Brussels
Airport, which reopened this month after a deadly bomb attack,
was disrupted on Wednesday as a strike among air traffic
controllers continued.
The airport, one of Europe's busiest, had reopened on April
3 with limited capacity, restricted by temporary structures and
tight security after bombs destroyed the departure hall on March
22.
Labour leaders had asked staff to call in sick on Tuesday
due to disagreements over a proposed dispute settlement,
including a rise in the minimum retirement age.
"A lot of people called in sick again," a spokesman for air
traffic authority Belgocontrol said on Wednesday. "We are
limited to 15 movements an hour until 10 a.m. when we will
reevaluate the situation."
A spokeswoman for Brussels Airport said some 50 flights had
been cancelled at the airport so far on Wednesday, out of about
400 scheduled flights.
Flights into Charleroi Airport, a low-cost airline hub, had
not been affected on Wednesday, a spokesman said.
The strike had been severely criticised by IATA, the world
airlines' main trade association, which called it a "kick in the
teeth" for airlines and airport staff.
(Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek, Alastair Macdonald and
Philip Blenkinsop; Editing by Toby Chopra)