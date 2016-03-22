* Security tightened at some airports, borders
By Victoria Bryan
BERLIN, March 22 Two explosions in the departure
hall of Brussels Airport on Tuesday prompted other countries to
tighten airport security and raised questions about how soon
passengers should be screened when entering terminals.
Fourteen people were killed at Zaventem airport and a bomb
attack on the Brussels metro system killed 20 others, public
broadcaster VRT said, forcing the city into lockdown.
Belgium's federal prosecutor said one of the blasts at the
airport, which serves over 23 million passengers a year, was
probably caused by a suicide bomber, echoing a deadly attack in
the arrival hall of Moscow's Domodedovo airport in 2011.
Security is tight at European airports, with passengers and
their bags undergoing checks for weapons and explosives before
being allowed onto planes, but those checks typically take place
only after check-in.
"It strikes me as strange that only half of the airport is
secure. Surely the whole airport should be secure, from the
minute you arrive in the car park," Matthew Finn, managing
director of independent aviation security consultants Augmentiq,
told Reuters.
Authorities responded to the attacks by stepping up the
number of police on patrol at airports in London, Paris and
Frankfurt, at borders and elsewhere, and at other transport
hubs. Airlines diverted flights to nearby airports.
In the United States, security was stepped up at airports in
New York and New Jersey.
The last major incident at a western European airport was in
2007, when two people tried to drive a jeep packed with propane
canisters into the terminal building at Glasgow Airport in
Soctland.
Several airports stepped up security after that attack and
altered the pick-up and drop-off zones, to prevent private cars
getting too close to terminal buildings, but entrances have
largely remained open for those on foot.
A United Nations agency is due to review airport security
following the downing of a Russian airliner in Egypt in October
last year.
CHECKPOINTS
The relative openness of many airports in Europe contrasts
with some in Africa, the Middle East and Southeast Asia, where
travellers' documents and belongings are checked before they are
even allowed to enter the airport building.
One exception in Europe is Turkey, where passengers and bags
are screened on entering the terminal and again after check-in,
and Moscow also checks people at terminal entrances.
"Two terrorists who enter the terminal area with explosive
devices, this is undoubtedly a colossal failure," Pini Schiff,
the former security chief at Tel Aviv's Ben-Gurion Airport and
currently the CEO of the Israel Security Association, said in an
interview with Israel Radio.
In the Kenyan capital Nairobi, where authorities are on high
alert for attacks by Somali-based al Shabaab militants,
passengers have to get out of their cars, which are then
searched, at a checkpoint a kilometre from the main terminal.
In Nairobi and other airports such as Manila, passengers
also have to present their passports and have their baggage
X-rayed to gain entry to terminal buildings.
"I find that checks in front of buildings, such as those at
government building in the United States, would be 100 percent
fine," said Ralf Leukers, a passenger at Frankfurt airport.
"If you don't have anything to hide, then you should be
happy to have your bags searched."
But such checks could create upheaval at terminals and rely
on security staff paying close attention.
Augmentiq's Finn said governments should rethink airport
security, and intelligence services should share more
information. Modern technology that allows for discreet
screening of passengers as they pass through gates or revolving
doors should be more widely used, he said.
"This is not unique to Brussels; this is a global
phenomenon. We have got to effect the right kind of change,
otherwise we will be scratching our heads over why the same
questions are being posed and not being answered," he said.
But adding pre-terminal screening and other measures at
airports would be costly.
"I don't see it happening anytime soon," said Daniel Wagner,
CEO of Country Risk Solutions, a security consulting firm in
Connecticut in the United States. "There's no sense of urgency
and not enough money devoted to the problem."
