Punjab National Bank posts fourth-quarter profit as bad loans ease
NEW DELHI/MUMBAI Punjab National Bank reported on Tuesday a fourth-quarter net profit of 2.62 billion rupees ($41 million) as its bad loans eased.
BRUSSELS A prime suspect in Tuesday's Brussels bombings, Najim Laachraoui, was arrested on Wednesday in the city's Anderlecht district, several Belgian media said.
Police and prosecutors could not be reached for comment, but federal prosecutors announced they would hold a news conference at 1200 GMT.
Police were hunting Laachraoui as being a man seen with suspected suicide bombers at Brussels airport.
(Reporting by Alastair Macdonald)
NEW DELHI India's prolific film industry churns out scores of movies with plotlines bordering on the absurd every year but even Bollywood might have dismissed as too preposterous the story of the rise of soccer club Aizawl FC.