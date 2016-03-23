Belgian troops man a roadblock near Brussels' Zaventem airport following Tuesdays' bomb attacks in Brussels, Belgium, March 23, 2016. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

BRUSSELS A prime suspect in Tuesday's Brussels bombings, Najim Laachraoui, was arrested on Wednesday in the city's Anderlecht district, several Belgian media said.

Police and prosecutors could not be reached for comment, but federal prosecutors announced they would hold a news conference at 1200 GMT.

Police were hunting Laachraoui as being a man seen with suspected suicide bombers at Brussels airport.

(Reporting by Alastair Macdonald)