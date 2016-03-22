Manchester United lifts full-year revenue and profit guidance
May 16 English soccer club Manchester United raised its full-year revenue and profit guidance after strong broadcast revenue helped to lift the club's third quarter revenue figures.
HAMBURG, Germany, March 22 Volkswagen's Audi unit shut its Brussels plant on Tuesday after deadly twin attacks on the city's airport and Maelbeek metro station.
A spokeswoman said the German luxury carmaker was cancelling its afternoon shift after the Belgian government recommended its citizens stay at home, and said Audi would wait for police advice before deciding on its next steps.
She added that security had been stepped up at the factory, which employs about 2,500 workers in the south west of the city. (Reporting by Jan Schwartz; Writing by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by Arno Schuetze)
* Kamada ltd says for 2017, continues to expect proprietary products revenues between $76 to $78 million and distributed products revenues between $22 to $24 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: