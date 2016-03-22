SYDNEY, March 23 Australia's airports have
sufficient security in the wake of the deadly attack in
Brussels, despite a planned strike by immigration workers ahead
of the busy Easter holiday weekend, Prime Minister Malcolm
Turnbull said on Wednesday.
Islamic State has claimed responsibility for suicide bomb
attacks at Brussels airport and on a rush-hour metro train in
the Belgian capital on Tuesday which killed at least 30 people.
Australia is on heightened alert for attacks by home-grown
radicals, but the threat level has not been raised following the
Brussels attacks and Turnbull said the country was in a better
position than Europe.
"I can assure Australians that our security system, our
border protection, our domestic security arrangements, are much
stronger than they are in Europe, where regrettably they allowed
them to slip," Turnbull said on Australian Broadcasting Corp
television.
"That weakness in European security is not unrelated to the
problems they've been having in recent times."
Turnbull, who described the Brussels attacks as "cowardly",
said he would hold further meetings with security officials on
Wednesday to discuss the Brussels attack but initial guidance
indicated that "the threat level is at an appropriate level."
Turnbull said that the Australian Federal Police presence at
airports would not be compromised by a strike.
Easter is a peak travel time at both domestic and
international airports in Australia. Immigration and Border
Protection workers plan to walk off the job on Thursday, hoping
to end a two-year contract dispute between public sector workers
and the federal government.
(Reporting by Colin Packham, editing by Jane Wardell and Grant
McCool)