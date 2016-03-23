(Adds airport industrial action suspended, paragraphs 1, 7-8)
SYDNEY, March 23 Australia's airports have
sufficient security in the wake of the deadly attack in
Brussels, Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull said on Wednesday,
although a planned strike by immigration workers ahead of the
busy Easter holiday weekend was suspended.
Islamic State has claimed responsibility for suicide bomb
attacks at Brussels airport and on a rush-hour metro train in
the Belgian capital on Tuesday that killed at least 30 people.
Australia is on heightened alert for attacks by home-grown
radicals, but the threat level has not been raised following the
Brussels attacks and Turnbull said the country was in a better
position than Europe.
"I can assure Australians that our security system, our
border protection, our domestic security arrangements, are much
stronger than they are in Europe, where regrettably they allowed
them to slip," Turnbull said on Australian Broadcasting Corp
television.
"That weakness in European security is not unrelated to the
problems they've been having in recent times."
Turnbull, who described the Brussels attacks as "cowardly",
said he would hold further meetings with security officials on
Wednesday to discuss the Brussels attack but initial guidance
indicated that "the threat level is at an appropriate level".
Although Turnbull said airport security was sufficient,
fears of an increased threat had been stoked with immigration
workers planning a series of strikes at international airports
across Australia.
However, the union representing the immigration workers said
on Wednesday it had decided not to proceed with the strikes.
Easter is a peak travel time at both domestic and
international airports in Australia. Immigration and Border
Protection workers had planned to walk off the job on Thursday,
hoping to end a two-year contract dispute between public sector
workers and the federal government.
(Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Grant McCool and Paul
Tait)