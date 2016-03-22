LONDON, March 22 British police said they would
step up their presence at key locations across the country,
including transport hubs, after explosions in Brussels on
Tuesday.
Mark Rowley, Britain's most senior counter-terrorism
officer, said the move was precautionary and did not result from
any specific intelligence.
"In London specifically, the Metropolitan Police Service has
mobilised additional officers, who will carry out highly visible
patrols at key locations around the capital including the
transport network," Rowley said in a statement.
"We are in close liaison with the Belgium authorities and
will continue to monitor the situation."
