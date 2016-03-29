FRANKFURT, March 29 Belgium's Brussels Airways,
45-percent owned by Deutsche Lufthansa, is chalking up
5 million euros ($5.6 million) in daily costs from the closure
of its Brussels hub after last week's attacks.
Both the expenses from rerouting passenger traffic and lost
revenues are weighing on the bottom line, a Brussels Airways
spokesman said.
Belgium's regional airports in Antwerp and Liege offer only
limited short-haul capacity as an alternative, he said.
Brussels airport on Tuesday began trying out a make-shift
check-in area that could allow a limited restart of passenger
flights in the coming days to end the airport's shutdown after
suicide bombers struck Belgium's capital a week ago.
Brussels Airlines last week restarted some commercial
flights from Belgium via Liege and Antwerp.
($1 = 0.8922 euros)
(Reporting by Peter Maushagen; Writing by Ludwig Burger;
Editing by Georgina Prodhan)