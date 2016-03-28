BRUSSELS Brussels prosecutors on Monday said they had charged three more people with participating in a terrorist group after a series of raids following bomb attacks on Brussels airport and a metro train last week.

In a statement on Monday, the federal prosecutors named the three charged as Yassine A., Mohamed B. and Aboubaker O., adding they could not give further information about them at this stage.

They also said they had released without charge a fourth man they had been questioning.

On Sunday, they had announced they were holding four people following 13 new raids in and around Brussels and Antwerp.

