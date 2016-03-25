By Robin Emmott
BRUSSELS, March 25
BRUSSELS, March 25 Belgium's interior minister
blamed police negligence on Friday for failing to track an
Islamic State militant expelled by Turkey last year who blew
himself up at Brussels airport on Tuesday.
Confronted with the disbelief of the Belgian parliament at a
special session, Interior Minister Jan Jambon, who offered to
resign over the issue on Thursday, said that while he took
political responsibility, "someone has been negligent, and was
not sufficiently proactive."
"Someone in our police apparatus blundered," he said.
Belgian authorities are facing embarrassment after Turkey
said on Wednesday that Ankara expelled Ibrahim El Bakraoui back
to Europe last July, warning that he was a militant. Bakraoui
was one of the suicide bombers who carried out the attacks on
Tuesday.
Belgian and Dutch authorities had been notified of Turkish
suspicions that he was a foreign fighter trying to reach Syria.
At the time, Belgian authorities replied that Bakraoui, who
had skipped parole after serving less than half of a 10-year
sentence for armed robbery, was a criminal but not a militant
and sought more information from Turkey.
Jambon said Bakraoui was caught in Turkey near the Syrian
border on June 11, 2015.
Turkey informed the Belgian embassy that he would be put on
a plane to Amsterdam on July 14 last year, where he was not
arrested because Dutch police had not received any instruction
to do so from their Belgian counterparts.
Jambon said the Belgian police liaison officer at the
embassy in Turkey only told police in Belgium six days later, on
July 20, that Bakraoui had been detained in Turkey on suspicion
of terrorism.
The official then sought further confirmation about Bakraoui
from Turkish authorities, reporting back with the reply six
months later on Jan. 11.
