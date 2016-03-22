WASHINGTON, March 22 The U.S. European Command
said on Tuesday that it was prohibiting unofficial travel to
Brussels for military personnel, and those on official travel
would need approval.
"We will assist Belgium in any way our military can - we
strongly condemn these attacks and will continue to stand by our
NATO Allies and partners to defeat these terrorist who threaten
our freedoms and our way of life," General Philip Breedlove, the
NATO supreme allied commander and head of U.S. European Command,
said in a statement.
The policy is for "military personnel, DOD civilian
employees, contractors, and command-sponsored dependents and
family members," but not for military personnel in diplomatic
posts in Belgium, the statement said.
On Tuesday, the Islamic State militant group claimed
responsibility for suicide bomb attacks on the Brussels airport
and a rush-hour metro train in the Belgian capital that killed
at least 30 people.
