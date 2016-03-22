BRIEF-BMW Group, Intel and Mobileye announce Delphi as development partner for autonomous driving platform
* BMW Group, Intel and Mobileye announce Delphi as a development partner and system integrator for their autonomous driving platform
LONDON, March 22 Eurostar cancelled trains running to and from Brussels on Tuesday after explosions in the city.
"No trains are currently running to or from Brussels Midi," the high speed rail service said on its Twitter feed. "Brussels customers are advised to postpone, and not come to station". (Reporting by Kate Holton; editing by Guy Faulconbridge)
* BMW Group, Intel and Mobileye announce Delphi as a development partner and system integrator for their autonomous driving platform
* Reyes Holdings says to expand its footprint in U.S. Coca-Cola system by adding territory in California and Nevada