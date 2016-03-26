(Corrects paragraph 25 to show that TATP has not been
* 'Mother of Satan' explosive TATP used by attackers
* Ingredients easily obtained in Brussels hardware stores
* Questions about how brothers lived in empty building
* EU regulations unable to limit all chemicals
By Robin Emmott
BRUSSELS, March 25 An empty apartment block on a
quiet street turned out to be the perfect place for the three
suspected Brussels attackers to prepare the home-made nail bombs
used in Tuesday's airport and metro attacks that killed at least
31 people.
In a building undergoing renovation, there were no near
neighbours to notice them taking in large quantities of
strong-smelling household chemicals, as well as a suitcase of
nails, to concoct an unstable white explosive powder known as
TATP, or triacetone triperoxide, that they later used in their
attacks.
"Even if someone had stopped them, they could have said the
materials were for renovation," said Hassan Abid, an official at
the local town hall, who was trying to determine why authorities
had no knowledge of the men living illegally on the fifth floor.
Belgian investigators do not answer questions on the case.
Having moved in two months ago, the Belgian brothers Khalid
and Brahim El Bakraoui used the apartment in the largely middle
class borough of Schaerbeek as a laboratory-cum-hideout, from
where Brahim and two other men took a taxi on Tuesday morning to
the airport to commit their attacks.
Their choice of low-cost explosives -- among ingredients are
drain cleaner and nail varnish remover -- apparent knowledge of
chemistry and ability to set up in an apartment 15 minutes drive
from the airport should offer clues about IS bombmaking methods
to investigators struggling to understand how the Syria-based
group built a violent network of radicalised young Belgians.
The ready availability of ingredients, compared to military
explosives favoured by older militant groups like the IRA in
Northern Ireland or Basque separatists ETA in Spain, highlights
the risks across Europe of more big attacks.
However, the need for premises to manufacture quantities of
TATP over several weeks and the final mixture's "use by" date of
just a few days make the bombmakers vulnerable to the intensive
search efforts of detectives on their trail. French and Belgian
police have successfully found and neutralised bomb "factories",
most recently in the Paris suburb of Argenteuil on Thursday.
Militants have used fake identities and premises listed with
municipal authorities as unoccupied to evade residency checks.
Brussels police failed to find the Schaerbeek flat in time,
but were there shortly after the attacks, aided by the taxi
driver who unwittingly took the three men to the airport.
Prosecutors uncovered 15 kg (33 lb) of TATP, as well as 180
litres of the chemicals needed to make bombs.
"MOTHER OF SATAN"
TATP is a highly volatile explosive. Palestinian insurgents
who experimented with it in the 1980s nicknamed it "the mother
of Satan" because the white crystal powder can be easily
detonated by a cigarette, a match or too much heat.
It also loses its potency over time as the chemicals decay.
Used in the 2005 London bombings and the Nov. 13 Paris
attacks, and found in a series of foiled bomb attempts in Europe
since 2007, TATP appears to be Islamic State's explosive of
choice.
However, unlike the smuggled firearms also used in the Paris
attacks that killed 130 people, TATP offers no easy trail for
European intelligence agents to track because purchasing the
ingredients is easily done at any local hardware store or
pharmacy and rarely attracts attention.
Making a TATP bomb, although a more lengthy process than the
fertilizer-based explosives used by other European militants,
is cheap and simple and recipes and videos by chemistry buffs
abound on the Internet. It was discovered by a 19th century
German chemist and is very powerful, even in small quantities.
All the ingredients - acetone found in cleaning products,
hydrogen peroxide found in wood bleach and sulphuric acid used
to unblock kitchen pipes - were available at one Brussels
hardware store this week for less than 40 euros ($45).
Nails and bolts can be added to increase the bomb's impact
and afterwards stuffed into bags and taped into suicide belts.
It goes undetected by airport scanners, leaving authorities
to rely on sniffer dogs. Though the bombs can have a strong
smell -- the bombers' taxi driver said he smelled chemicals on
the ride to the airport -- there were few such dogs in the
Brussels' airport check-in area on Tuesday when the men
detonated the explosives hidden in holdalls on baggage trolleys,
according to several witnesses, including an airport worker.
CHEMISTRY STUDENT
Ehud Keinan, an Israeli scientist who has spent 35 years
studying TATP, said that as little as 4 kg could produce the
kind of devastation seen in Brussels.
"It is very easy to make, not like a conventional bomb,"
said Keinan, the dean of chemistry at Technion-Israel Institute
of Technology in Haifa. "You don't need to be part of a large
organisation or need training to do this."
Still, one of the three Brussels suspects, Najim Laachraoui,
a 25-year-old Belgian who blew himself up in the airport attack
and is suspected of making suicide vests for Paris, had studied
engineering at university and excelled in lab work.
Islamic State has been making homemade explosives using
hydrogen peroxide in Iraq, the EU-funded Conflict Armament
Research said, although it did not identify the explosives as
being TATP.
The emergence of Kalashnikov assault rifles as a weapon of
choice for Islamic State in Europe in the past two years,
notably in Paris, has led to EU efforts to crack down on weapons
traffickers.
But disrupting TATP supplies is harder.
The European Union in 2014 passed new legislation for all
the bloc's 28 countries to restrict the marketing and use of
chemicals that could be used to make explosives, and in some
cases requires identity checks on those purchasing them.
Within two weeks of the July 2005 London attacks, the
British chemical industry and British hardware stores stepped up
their reporting of suspicious or large purchases of chemicals.
However, in France, the explosive precursor hydrogen
peroxide is sold legally as a way to clean private swimming pool
water and no one is considering banning nail varnish remover.
"If you go into any pharmacy in Brussels, you can buy 50 ml
of acetone. If you go into a hundred pharmacies, you can get
that much more," said Peter Newport, the chief executive of
Britain's Chemical Business Association, which sits on the
European Commission's expert group on regulating precursors.
"There are so many valid uses by the public of these
substances."
($1 = 0.8964 euros)
