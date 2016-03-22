PARIS, March 22 French President Francois
Hollande called an emergency meeting of senior government
ministers on Tuesday after a series of explosions in Brussels.
Prime Minister Manuel Valls, Interior Minister Bernard
Cazeneuve and Defence Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian were among
those present, according to the president's office.
The deadly explosions were carried out at Brussels airport
earlier on Tuesday by a suicide bomber, Belgium's federal
prosecutor said according to broadcasters VTM and RTBF. A
further blast struck a metro station in the capital shortly
afterwards.
The blasts at the airport and metro station occurred four
days after the arrest in Brussels of a suspected participant in
the November militant attacks in Paris that killed 130 people.
Police had been on alert for any reprisal action in both
capitals, which lie about 315 kilometres apart across an open
border.
(Reporting by Jean-Baptiste Vey; Editing by James Regan)