* Islamic State claims strike against "crusaders"
* Belgian security services in spotlight after Paris attacks
* Blasts come four days after Paris suspect seized in
Brussels
* Reviving torture debate, Trump calls for waterboarding
By Alastair Macdonald, Foo Yun Chee and Bate Felix
BRUSSELS, March 23 Belgian police are hunting an
Islamic State suspect seen with two supposed suicide bombers
shortly before they struck Brussels Airport in the first of two
attacks that also hit the city's metro, killing at least 30 and
wounding over 200.
The blasts on Tuesday claimed by the Syrian-based militants
four days after the arrest in Brussels of a prime suspect in
November's Paris attacks, sent shockwaves across Europe and
around the world, with authorities racing to review security at
airports and transit systems, and drawing an outpouring of
solidarity.
"We can and we will defeat those who threaten the safety and
security of people all around the world," said U.S. President
Barack Obama. Donald Trump, the front-runner for the Republican
nomination to succeed Obama in November's election, suggested
suspects could be tortured to avert such attacks.
Brussels police mounted an operation in the north of the
city, turning up another bomb, an Islamic State flag and
bomb-making chemicals in an apartment in the borough of
Schaerbeek.
Local media said authorities had followed a tip from a taxi
driver who believed he may have driven the bombers to the
airport.
Investigators said they were focusing on a man in a hat who
was caught on CCTV pushing a laden baggage trolley at the
airport with two others they believed were the bombers. An
unused explosive device was later found at the airport and a man
was seen running away from the terminal after the explosions.
Security experts believed the blasts, which killed about 20
on a metro train running through the area that houses European
Union institutions, were probably in preparation before Friday's
arrest of locally based French national Salah Abdeslam, 26, whom
prosecutors accuse of a key role in the Nov. 13 Paris attacks.
He was caught and has been speaking to investigators after a
shootout at an apartment in the south of the city a week ago,
after which another Islamic State flag and explosives were
found. It was unclear whether he had knowledge of the new attack
or whether accomplices may have feared police were closing in.
Islamic State said in a statement that "caliphate soldiers,
strapped with suicide vests and carrying explosive devices and
machineguns" struck Zaventem airport and Maelbeek metro station.
It was not clear, however, that the attackers used vests.
The suspects were photographed pushing bags on trolleys, and
witnesses said many of the airport dead and wounded were hit
mostly in the legs, possibly indicating blasts at floor level.
MAN IN THE HAT
Officials said the final death tolls remained uncertain from
the carnage in the morning rush hour, around 8 a.m. (0700 GMT)
at the airport and shortly after 9 a.m. on the metro.
"A photograph of three male suspects was taken at Zaventem.
Two of them seem to have committed suicide attacks. The third,
wearing a light-coloured jacket and a hat, is actively being
sought," prosecutor Frederic Van Leeuw told a news conference.
The two men in dark clothes wore gloves on their left hands
only. One security expert speculated they might have concealed
detonators. The man in the hat was not wearing any gloves.
"If you recognise this individual or if you have information
on this attack, please contact the investigators," a police
wanted notice for the third man read. "Discretion assured."
Belgian authorities were still checking whether the attacks
were linked to Abdeslam's arrest, said Van Leeuw.
Islamic State warned of "black days" for those fighting it
in Syria and Iraq. Belgian warplanes have joined the coalition
in the Middle East, but Brussels, home to the European Union and
NATO headquarters, has long been a centre of Islamist militancy.
Some 300 Belgians are estimated to have fought with
Islamists in Syria, making the country of 11 million the leading
European exporter of foreign fighters and a focus of concern in
France and other neighbours over its security capabilities.
"What we had feared has come to pass," said Belgian Prime
Minister Charles Michel, vowing to face down the threat.
On Wednesday, he will host a prearranged visit by French
Premier Manuel Valls, who declared: "We are at war."
Reviving arguments over Belgian policies following the Paris
attacks, in which 130 people were killed in an operation
apparently organised from Brussels, French Finance Minister
Michel Sapin spoke of "naiveté" on the part of "certain leaders"
in holding back from security crackdowns on Muslim communities.
A lawmaker from Michel's party, Didier Ducarme, hit back on
French television. He said comments like Sapin's "are starting
to seriously irritate me" and noted it was a France-based gunman
who killed four at Brussels' Jewish Museum in 2014.
Michel, who locked down the Belgian capital for days in fear
of a follow-up attack after the November bloodshed in Paris, has
dramatically increased the budget of security forces.
But experts say tracking militants among the country's
half-million Muslims, 5 percent of the population, has been
hampered by political divisions and a lack of resources.
Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull said Europeans
had "allowed (security arrangements) to slip". The departures
hall of the airport, similar to arrangements across Europe, was
open to the public, with no screening of identities or baggage.
Citizens of the United States, Spain and Sweden were among
the injured, their governments said. U.S. broadcaster ABC said
nine Americans were hurt in the Brussels bombings.
The U.S. State Department, saying that "terrorist groups
continue to plan near-term attacks throughout Europe," warned
U.S. citizens in Europe to avoid crowded places and be vigilant
when in public or using public transit.
Trump said torture could be useful to extract information
before attacks: "Waterboarding would be fine. If they can expand
the laws, I would do a lot more than waterboarding," the
billionaire businessman said of an interrogation technique
practice banned by Obama.
"You have to get the information from these people."
WANTED MAN
Abdeslam, who prosecutors say confessed to being the 10th
Paris attacker but failed to emulate his suicide bomber brother,
appears to have spent four months undetected in Brussels, aided
by a network of friends and petty criminal contacts.
After questioning him, police issued a wanted notice for
25-year-old Najim Laachraoui, a former fighter in Syria whom
local media say they suspect of helping arm the Paris attacks.
The poor quality of Tuesday's CCTV images left open the
possibility that Laachraoui might be the third man caught on the
airport cameras.
A witness said he heard shouts in Arabic and shots shortly
before two blasts struck in a crowded airport departure lounge
at the airport. Belgian media said police found a
Kalashnikov assault rifle next to the body of an attacker.
A lockdown imposed after the attacks was eased and public
transport was due to reopen, at least in part, on Wednesday,
although the airport will be closed at least another day.
Austrian Horst Pilger, waiting on a flight with his family,
said his children had thought fireworks were going off, but he
instantly knew an assault was under way.
"My wife and I both thought 'bomb'. We looked into each
other's eyes," he said. "Five or 10 seconds later, there was a
major, major, major blast in close vicinity. It was massive."
Pilger, who works at the European Commission, said the whole
ceiling collapsed and smoke poured through the terminal.
Passengers on the metro line running under the rue de la Loi
connecting the EU quarter with central Brussels felt shockwaves
and then smoke when the bomb tore through a carriage of a train
leaving Maelbeek station. The metro car was totally devastated.
Although Europeans have been used to urban guerrilla attacks
for decades, some bloodier than Tuesday's events in Brussels and
none as costly as al Qaeda's Sept. 11, 2001, attacks on the
United States, the wide reach of Islamist violence, striking
notably London and Madrid as well as Paris, has unnerved many.
In an outpouring of sympathy across the continent, Paris'
Eiffel Tower was lit up with the red, gold and black colours of
the Belgian flag.
The Twitter hashtag #JeSuisBruxelles was trending as were
cartoons riffing on the theme of the city's irreverent emblem,
Manneken Pis, a small fountain statue of a boy urinating. In the
images, he is cheekily relieving himself on a Kalashnikov.
