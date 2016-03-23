* Islamic State claims strike against "crusaders"
* Bombers believed linked to suspected Paris attacker
* Blasts four days after Paris suspect held in Brussels
* Reviving torture debate, Trump calls for waterboarding
(Adds link with Paris attacks in paragraph 3)
By Jan Strupczewski, Julia Fioretti and Alastair Macdonald
BRUSSELS, March 23 Belgium's chief prosecutor
named two brothers on Wednesday as Islamic State suicide bombers
who killed at least 31 people in the most deadly attacks in
Brussels' history but said another key suspect was on the run.
Tuesday's attacks on a city that is home to the European
Union and NATO sent shockwaves across Europe and around the
world, with authorities racing to review security at airports
and on public transport. It also rekindled debate about lagging
European security cooperation and flaws in police surveillance.
The attacks came four months after militants, also from IS,
carried out bombings and shootings in Paris that killed 129
people. Some Belgian media reports said a forensic link had been
established between one of the Brussels bombers, who may have
been killed, and the Nov. 13 attacks in the French capital.
Washington announced that Secretary of State John Kerry
would visit Belgium on Friday to demonstrate support.
The Belgian federal prosecutor told a news conference that
Ibrahim El Bakraoui, 29, one of two men who blew themselves up
at Brussels airport on Tuesday, had left a will on a computer
dumped in a rubbish bin near the militants' hideout.
In it, he described himself as "always on the run, not
knowing what to do anymore, being hunted everywhere, not being
safe any longer and that if he hangs around, he risks ending up
next to the person in a cell" - a reference to suspected Paris
bomber Salah Abdeslam, who was arrested last week.
His brother Khalid El Bakraoui, 27, detonated a bomb an hour
later on a crowded rush-hour metro train near the European
Commission headquarters, prosecutor Frederic Van Leeuw said.
Both men, born in Belgium, had criminal records for armed
robbery but investigators had not linked them to Islamist
militants until Abdeslam's arrest, when police began a race
against time to track down his suspected accomplices.
That seems to have prompted the bombers to rush into an
attack in Belgium after months of lying low, according to the
testament found on the laptop.
At least 31 people were killed and 271 wounded in the
attacks, the prosecutor said. That toll could increase further
because some of the bomb victims at Maelbeek metro station were
blown to pieces and victims are hard to identify. Several
survivors were still in critical condition.
The Bakraoui brothers were identified by their fingerprints
and on security cameras, the prosecutor said. A second suicide
bomber at the airport had yet to be identified and a third man,
whom he did not name, had left the biggest bomb and ran out of
the terminal before the explosions.
Belgian media named that man as Najim Laachraoui, 25, a
suspected Islamic State recruiter and bomb-maker whose DNA was
found on two explosives belts used in the Paris attacks and at a
Brussels safe house used by Abdeslam.
De Standaard newspaper, however, citing an unidentified
source, named Laachraoui as the second suicide bomber at the
airport.
Khalid El Bakraoui rented under a false name the apartment
in the city's Forest borough, where police hunting Abdeslam
killed a gunman in a raid last week. He is also believed to have
rented a safe house in the southern Belgian city of Charleroi
used to mount the Paris attacks.
"BLACK DAYS"
Turkey said it had detained Ibrahim El Bakraoui near the
Syrian border last year and deported him to the Netherlands
before he was briefly held in Belgium, then released. "Belgium
ignored our warning that this person is a foreign fighter,"
President Tayyip Erdogan said.
The Brussels attacks came days after a suspected Islamic
State suicide bomber blew himself up in Istanbul's most popular
shopping district, killing three Israelis and an Iranian.
The Syrian-based Islamist group claimed responsibility for
Tuesday's attacks, warning of "black days" for those fighting it
in Syria and Iraq. Belgian warplanes have joined the coalition
in the Middle East, but Brussels has long been a hub of Islamist
militants who operated elsewhere.
A minute's silence was observed across Belgium at noon.
Prime Minister Charles Michel cancelled a trip to China and
reviewed security measures with his inner cabinet before
attending a memorial event at European Commission headquarters
with King Philippe, Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker and
French Prime Minister Manuel Valls.
"We are determined, admittedly with a strong feeling of pain
in our stomachs, but determined to act," Michel told a joint
news conference with Valls. "France and Belgium are united in
pain more than ever."
Valls played down cross-border sniping over security,
saying: "We must turn the page on naivete, a form of
carefreeness that our societies have known.
"It is Europe that has been attacked. The response to
terrorism must be European."
EU justice and interior ministers will hold an emergency
meeting in Brussels on Thursday, the Dutch EU presidency said.
More than 1,000 people gathered around an improvised shrine
with candles and street paintings outside the Brussels bourse.
Belgium's crisis coordination centre kept the level of
security alert at the maximum as the man hunt continued. Some
buses and trains were running but the metro and the airport were
closed, along with key road tunnels in Brussels.
The blasts fuelled political debate across the globe about
how to combat militants.
Donald Trump, the front-runner for the Republican
nomination to succeed Obama in November's U.S. election,
suggested suspects could be tortured to avert such attacks. He
also said in a British television interview that Muslims were
not doing enough to prevent that kind of violence.
After a tip-off from a taxi driver who unwittingly drove the
bombers to the airport, police searched an apartment in the
Brussels borough of Schaerbeek late into the night, finding
another bomb, an Islamic State flag, 15 kg of the same kind of
explosives used in the Paris attacks and bomb-making chemicals.
An unused explosive device was also found at the airport.
CLOSING IN
Security experts believed the blasts were probably in
preparation before Friday's arrest of locally based French
national Abdeslam, 26, whom prosecutors accuse of a key role in
the Nov. 13 Paris attacks.
He was caught and has been speaking to investigators after a
shootout at an apartment in the south of the city, after which
another Islamic State flag and explosives were found.
About 300 Belgians are estimated to have fought with
Islamists in Syria, making the country of 11 million the leading
European exporter of foreign fighters and a focus of concern in
France and other neighbours over its security capabilities.
Reviving arguments over Belgian security policies following
the Paris attacks, in which 130 people died in an operation
apparently organised from Brussels, French Finance Minister
Michel Sapin spoke of "naiveté" on the part of "certain leaders"
in holding back from security crackdowns on Muslim communities.
Belgian Foreign Minister Didier Reynders retorted that each
country should look to its own social problems, saying France
too had rough high-rise suburbs in which militants had become
radicalised. Valls said France had no place teaching Belgium
lessons and had problems with its own communities.
Brussels airport seemed likely to remain shut for several
days over the busy Easter holiday weekend, since the departure
hall was still being combed as a crime scene on Wednesday and
repairs can only begin once investigators are finished.
(Editing by Paul Taylor, Ralph Boulton and Richard Balmforth)