BRUSSELS, March 24 A "third man" seen with two
Islamic State suicide bombers at Brussels Airport was the focus
of a Belgian manhunt on Thursday after police identified three
others, including two brothers, who killed at least 31 people at
the airport and on a city metro train.
Turkey's president criticised Belgium for failing to track
Brahim El Bakraoui, a convicted Belgian armed robber whom it
deported last year and who blew himself up at the airport on
Tuesday an hour before his brother Khalid, a fellow convict,
killed some 20 people at Maelbeek metro station in the city
centre.
The third bomber, security sources told Belgian media, was
Najim Laachraoui, a veteran Belgian Islamist fighter in Syria
suspected of making explosive belts for November's Paris attacks
and who also detonated a suitcase bomb at the airport.
The "third man", captured on airport security cameras
pushing a baggage trolley into the departures hall alongside
Laachraoui and Brahim El Bakraoui, is now the target of police
searches.
The suspect fled the scene on Tuesday, federal prosecutors
said, and a third suitcase bomb, the biggest of the three, was
later found.
U.S. Defense Secretary Ash Carter said the bloodshed in the
capital of the European Union, not far from NATO headquarters,
showed that Washington's European allies should do more to fight
Islamic State alongside American efforts in the Middle East.
"The Brussels event is going to further signify to Europeans
that, as we have been accelerating our campaign to defeat ISIL
in Syria and Iraq and elsewhere, they need to accelerate their
efforts and join us," Carter told CNN, using another acronym for
Islamic State.
About 300 people were wounded. Casualties came from some 40
nationalities, drawing an international outpouring of support
for the cosmopolitan city during three days of mourning.
U.S. President Barack Obama offered "any assistance that we
can" to Belgium in bringing surviving assailants to justice.
Washington announced that Secretary of State John Kerry
would visit Belgium on Friday to demonstrate solidarity.
The Belgian government deflected the criticism from Turkish
President Tayyip Erdogan, saying the elder Bakraoui brother, 29,
had not been deported back to Belgium but to the neighbouring
Netherlands. Officials have said that as in the case of one of
the Paris suicide bombers, they cannot detain militant suspects
expelled from Turkey without clear evidence of a crime.
"Belgium ignored our warning that this person is a foreign
fighter," Erdogan said of Brahim El Bakraoui, who was detained
near the Syrian border and deported last July.
The case highlighted the problem Belgium has faced with some
300 locals who have fought in Syria, the biggest contingent from
Europe in relation to its national population of 11 million.
Foreign Minister Didier Reynders, leading efforts to counter
international criticism of Belgian policies toward containing
violent extremists among its Muslim community, which makes up
about 5 percent of the population, said security had to be
balanced with civil rights.
On Tuesday, U.S. Republican presidential front-runner Donald
Trump suggested torture could be used on militant suspects.
Belgium, which has deployed warplanes to coalition
operations in the Middle East, has beefed up investment in
police and intelligence services since 130 people were killed in
Paris on Nov. 13 in attacks planned by Brussels-based militants.
European Union interior ministers will meet at the EU
Council in Brussels on Thursday to discuss better coordination,
although officials say many states withhold their most cherished
data despite a mantra of willingness to share intelligence,
MANHUNT
As Brussels struggled to return to normal, its airport
remained shut until at least Saturday.
The suspect who fled, his face concealed by a hat and
glasses in the security video, has yet to be identified.
Earlier, it was thought he was Laachraoui, whose DNA was found
on suicide belts in Paris and who was documented last September,
under a false name, driving with the prime suspect in the Paris
attacks from Hungary, possibly on a trip from Syria.
The driver then was Salah Abdeslam, arrested on Friday in
Brussels, who prosecutors say confessed to planning to blow
himself up in the French capital before a change of heart.
Abdeslam's lawyer said he was cooperating with
investigators. Whatever information he gave did not lead them in
time to the Bakraouis, the younger of whom, local media said,
rented an apartment where the discovery last week of Abdeslam's
fingerprint led to his capture. There was speculation the
brothers may have escaped that apartment during a shootout.
A possibly greater loss of life may have been averted, local
paper DH said, because a taxi dispatcher sent a smaller car than
the bombers ordered. A fourth, even larger case that was later
found in their apartment, would not fit and they left it behind,
the unidentified taxi driver told investigators, DH said.
Police defused that bomb, which was made of similar homemade
explosives to those used in the airport and metro attacks.
In a garbage bin near that apartment, to which the driver
led police, investigators found a computer that carried the last
will and testament of Brahim El Bakraoui.
The prosecutor quoted from it, reading: "Always on the run,
not knowing what to do anymore, being looked for everywhere, not
being safe any longer and that if he waits around any longer he
risks ending up next to the person in a cell."
That may have been a reference to the captured Abdeslam,
whose barkeeper brother was deported from Turkey early last year
and who blew himself up at a cafe in Paris on Nov. 13.
'UNITED IN PAIN'
A minute's silence was observed at noon and another is
planned across the country for Thursday.
Prime Minister Charles Michel cancelled a trip to China and
reviewed security measures with his inner Cabinet before
attending a memorial event at European Commission headquarters
with King Philippe and French Prime Minister Manuel Valls.
"We are determined, admittedly with a strong feeling of pain
in our stomachs, but determined to act," Michel told a news
conference with Valls after they visited Maelbeek station.
"France and Belgium are united in pain more than ever."
Valls played down cross-border sniping over security,
saying: "We must turn the page on naiveté, a form of carefree
attitude that our societies have known. It is Europe that has
been attacked. The response to terrorism must be European."
Hundreds of people gathered around an improvised shrine with
candles and street paintings outside the Brussels bourse.
Belgium's crisis coordination centre kept the level of
security alert at the maximum as the manhunt continued.
