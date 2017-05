Emergency personnel are seen at the scene of a blast outside a metro station in Brussels, in this still image taken from video on March 22, 2016. REUTERS/Reuters TV

BRUSSELS Ten people may have been killed in an explosion on a metro train in Brussels on Tuesday, Belgian broadcaster VTM said, without giving more details.

The explosion happened as the train arrived at metro station during the morning rush hour, several other Belgian media reported but did not confirm the number of casualties.

(Reporting by Brussels newsroom)