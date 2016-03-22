AMSTERDAM, March 22 Dutch police stepped up
security patrols at airports and tightened checks at borders
after Tuesday's attacks in neighbouring Belgium, the security
agency said.
Travellers passing through Amsterdam's Schiphol Airport
reported delays and a heavy police presence. Security agencies
declined to give details of any further measures taken, but
maintained the national threat level at "substantial", one notch
below the highest.
Flights were diverted from Brussels to Amsterdam following
attacks at the Belgian capital's airport earlier on Tuesday in
which at least 13 people are believed killed. Trains heading
south to Belgium were subject to indefinite delays, Dutch state
railways said.
(Reporting By Thomas Escritt, Toby Sterling and Jochen
Elegeert; Editing by Angus MacSwan)