AMSTERDAM, March 23 Dutch military police
protecting borders and high-risk sites will be armed with
heavier weapons in response to the attacks in Brussels, security
authorities said on Wednesday.
The Netherlands' National Coordinator for Security and
Counter-Terrorism (NCTV) agency did not elaborate on what sort
of arms the officers would be carrying.
But it said the measure would apply to forces guarding
government ministries, parliament and Jewish institutions, as
well as at border crossings and major transit points.
The Netherlands on Tuesday said it was increasing security
at train stations and airports after Islamist militants
detonated bombs at Brussels airport and an underground railway
station, killing at least 31 people.
The Netherlands and neighbouring Belgium are part of the
European Union's 19-nation Schengen open-border zone, but in
recent months the Dutch have stepped up frontier patrols in
response to an unprecedented flow of refugees from Syria.
(Reporting by Jochen Elegeert; Editing by Mark Heinrich)