COPENHAGEN, March 22 Police in Denmark, Sweden
and Finland have stepped up security at airports and public
places following the explosions in Brussels on Tuesday.
Danish police said they had increased patrols at Copenhagen
airport and other key points in the city following the deadly
explosions at Brussels airport and a metro station in the city.
"We are aware of what has happened in Brussels. Therefore
you will see more police in the airport and at key points in
Copenhagen," Danish police said on its official Twitter page.
Danish authorities have been on high alert since two people
were killed in shooting attacks on a free speech event and a
synagogue in Copenhagen in February last year.
Police in Sweden said they had reinforced their presence at
airports and taken increased security measures at other public
places. Finnish Interior Minister Petteri Orpo said on Twitter
"Finnish security officials have increased monitoring at
Helsinki-Vantaa airport".
(Reporting by Teis Jensen, Toumas Forsell, Johan Ahlander,
Stine Jacobsen and Simon Johnson, editing by Alistair Scrutton)