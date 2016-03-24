BRUSSELS, March 24 Suicide bombers who blew
themselves up in Brussels were originally considering an attack
on a nuclear site in Belgium, but arrests started last week may
have forced them switch to targets in the Belgian capital, the
DH newspaper said.
Referring to an incident in December that prosecutors
confirmed in which militants covertly filmed the home of an
unidentified senior official in the nuclear industry, the paper
quoted a police source as saying that two of the suicide
bombers, brothers Khalid and Ibrahim Bakraoui, had filmed the
daily routine of the head of Belgium's nuclear research and
development programme.
A 10-hour video from a camera hidden in front of the nuclear
official's house was found in December during a police raid in
Belgium, linked to the Paris attacks a month before.
On February 17, Belgian prosecutors confirmed the existence
of the video seized in December and said the man in it was
linked to the country's nuclear industry.
Earlier this month, 140 soldiers were dispatched to guard
the country's three nuclear sites. On Tuesday after the Brussels
bombings, the sites were sealed and non-essential staff
evacuated as a precaution.
(Reporting By Jan Strupczewski; editing by Ralph Boulton)