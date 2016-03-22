Broken windows seen at the scene of explosions at Zaventem airport near Brussels, Belgium, March 22, 2016. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

HAVANA President Barack Obama was briefed on the deadly blasts in Brussels as he visited Cuba on Tuesday, and U.S. officials were in close contact with their Belgian counterparts, a White House official said.

"The president was apprised this morning of the explosions in Brussels, Belgium," the official said after the explosions hit Brussels airport and a metro station. "U.S. officials have been and will continue to be in close contact with their Belgian counterparts."

(Reporting By Matt Spetalnick Editing by W Simon)