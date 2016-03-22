HAVANA, March 22 President Barack Obama on Tuesday called for nations around the world to unite to defeat terrorism, saying the thoughts and prayers of Americans were with Belgium after the attacks in Brussels that killed 34 people.

"We must be together regardless of nationality or race or faith in fighting against the scourge of terrorism," Obama told Cubans during a historic visit to Havana. "We can and we will defeat those who threaten the safety and security of people all around the world." (Reporting by Jeff Mason, Matt Spetalnick and Daniel Trotta; Writing by Tim Ahmann; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)