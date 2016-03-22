People flee from the Brussels airport in this image taken from video, shot by a bystander in the the immediate aftermath of blasts at the airport near Brussels, Belgium, March 22, 2016. Courtesy Asher Gunsberg REUTERS/Asher Gunsberg/Handout via Reuters TV

WASHINGTON The attacks in Brussels on Tuesday that killed at least 34 people will not undermine the will of the United States and its allies to ramp up the campaign against Islamic State, U.S. Defense Secretary Ash Carter told Congress.

"No attack will affect our resolve to accelerate the

defeat of ISIL," Carter told a hearing of the House Armed Services Committee, using an acronym for Islamic State. He did not attribute blame for the attacks on any specific group.

The United States was monitoring the situation in Brussels, including ensuring that U.S. personnel and citizens were accounted for, he said.

"We also stand ready to provide assistance to our friends and allies in Europe as necessary," he said.

(Reporting by Phil Stewart; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)