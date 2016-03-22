Emergency personnel are seen at the scene of a blast outside a metro station in Brussels, in this still image taken from video on March 22, 2016. REUTERS/Reuters TV

BRUSSELS One of the explosions at Brussels Airport on Tuesday morning was likely to have been caused by a suicide bomber, the federal prosecutor told a news conference.

"This morning there were two explosions in the departure hall at Zaventem (Brussels Airport), one of them probably caused by a suicide bomber and about half an hour later an explosion at Maelbeek (metro station)," Federal Prosecutor Frederic Van Leeuw said.

(Reporting By Philip Blenkinsop)