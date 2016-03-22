BRUSSELS, March 22 Brussels residents turned to
Twitter to offer people stranded in the Belgian capital rooms
and transport after twin attacks on the airport and a rush-hour
metro train killed at least 34 people on Tuesday.
A new Twitter account called "Brussels Lift" was created to
offer practical help by connecting "people who need to travel
with drivers who have empty seats".
People were using the hashtag #BrusselsLift to ask for rides
and offer car spaces.
"I'm driving from Brussels to Meise (or anywhere else
needed) later today, let me know if I can assist," Twitter user
Virginia De Klippel said.
Other offers included #ikwillhelpen (I want to help) and
tags such as #PorteOuverte and #OpenHouse, first used to show
solidarity with Paris after November's attacks in which 130
died.
The Brussels blasts, close to European Union institutions,
triggered security alerts across Europe and halted some
cross-border transport.
Police cordoned off a wide area around the glass and steel
EU buildings, putting soldiers on streets that lead down the
main avenue through the area where the metro explosion took
place and blocking access from Brussels' main park.
A road tunnel running through the area was also closed. No
trams or buses were running and some people walked long
distances across the city get home.
Flights in and out of Brussels were cancelled and the city
went into lockdown with the government urging people to stay
put.
Facebook activated its "safety check" feature after
the attacks, enabling users to reassure friends and relatives.
People used the hashtags #JeSuisBelge (I am Belgian) and
#JeSuisBruxelles (I am Brussels) to express solidarity.
Plantu, the celebrated cartoonist for French newspaper Le
Monde, drew a figure in the red, white and blue of the French
flag hugging another in the red, gold and black tricolour of
Belgium, both in tears.
