BRUSSELS, March 22 Belgium authorities were searching for a man shown in a photograph walking beside two other suspects who appear to have blown themselves up at Brussels Airport on Tuesday morning, killing at least 10 people.

"A photograph of three male suspects was taken at Zaventem. Two of them seem to have committed suicide attacks. The third, wearing a light-coloured jacket and a hat, is actively being sought," Federal Prosecutor Frederic Van Leeuw told a news conference.

A government official said later that the third suspect was seen running away from the airport building.

Brussels was struck by twin attacks at the airport and a metro station in the city, with a total death toll of at least 30 people. (Reporting By Philip Blenkinsop and Bate Felix; Editing by Alastair Macdonald)