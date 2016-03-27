An undated photograph of a man described as Abdelhamid Abaaoud that was published in the Islamic State's online magazine Dabiq and posted on a social media website. REUTERS/Social Media Website via REUTERS TV/Files

BERLIN Europe's security agencies are hunting for at least eight suspects believed to have assisted with the Islamist attacks in Paris and Brussels, Die Welt am Sonntag newspaper reported.

Citing security sources, the paper said the suspects, most of whom are French and Belgium citizens, are believed to be either in Syria or on the run in Europe.

Die Welt said the suspects had been in contact with Abdelhamid Abaaoud, the presumed ringleader of the Paris attacks who was killed by French police in a shootout on Nov. 18, and Salah Abdeslam, the prime surviving suspect of the Paris attacks who was captured in Brussels earlier this month.

Germany's Federal Criminal Police Office (BKA) is involved in the manhunt, according to Die Welt. The BKA declined to comment.

