Emergency services at the scene of explosions at Zaventem airport near Brussels, Belgium, March 22, 2016. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

CAIRO Supporters of Islamic State praised on social media blasts in Brussels that killed about 20 people on Tuesday.

"The state will force you to reevaluate your ways a thousand times before you are emboldened to kill Muslims again, and know that Muslims now have a state to defend them," said one supporter of the group on Twitter.

(Reporting by Mostafa Hashem; Writing by Eric Knecht; Editing by Michael Georgy and Angus MacSwan)